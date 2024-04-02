Expand / Collapse search

Apple River stabbing trial: Dante Carlson unbuttons shirt, shows court his stab wound

By
Updated  April 2, 2024 2:39pm CDT
Apple River stabbing trial
FOX 9

Apple River stabbing trial: Witness recounts being stabbed

Dante Carlson recounted his experience on the Apple River prior to allegedly being stabbed by Nicolae Miu.

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - Dante Carlson, who was stabbed on the Apple River in July 2022, stood up and unbuttoned his shirt in court, revealing his stab wound. 

Carlson testified Tuesday, the second day of Nicolae Miu's trial, that he punched Miu before Miu stabbed him in the abdomen/chest area, revealing his stab wound in the courtroom.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Rhyley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022. 

WATCH: Stream the Apple River stabbing trial

Carlson was tubing down the Apple River with his family and friends when they came up on a group of teenagers and Miu. His father, Quinton Carlson, had him and his brother go over to the group to see what was going on. Dante said the teenagers were calling Miu names. 

Eventually, Dante said he punched Miu after he hit Madison Coen. Miu eventually stabbed Dante in the lower abdomen/chest area, he testified. 

Apple River stabbing: What happened 

Apple River stabbing trial: Day one recap

After the first day of the trial of Nicolae Miu – the man accused of stabbing several people while tubing on Wisconsin’s Apple River in July 2022 – FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey details the latest developments.

According to court records, the stabbing took place on the Apple River near the Sunrise Bridge in Somerset, Wisconsin, which allegedly started after Miu was apparently looking for a friend's cell phone in the river but was confronted by tubers who said he was acting sketchy. 

READ MORE: Timeline of what happened

The encounter escalated, and he apparently punched a female on the left side of her face before Miu was punched, eventually leading to the stabbing.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Apple River stabbing video released

Video of the Apple River stabbing incident was played in court on April 1 as evidence in the case against Nicolae Miu. Miu, 54, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in the stabbings on July 30, 2022.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 3:47 p.m. on July 30, 2022, which indicated there were potentially four or five victims with wounds to the mid to upper body. 

A 24-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minnesota, a 20-year-old and 22-year-old man from Luck, Wisconsin, and a 22-year-old man from Elk River, Minnesota, were injured in the attack. But, 17-year-old Schuman died from his injuries.   

According to the criminal complaint, Miu claimed the attack was self-defense. He said he was "so fearful" for his safety, adding he wasn't sure what the people in the river were going to do to him, and "everything happened so fast."