Anoka-Hennepin teachers: No progress made as strike looms

The Brief Mediation between Anoka-Hennepin educators and the school district ended without an agreement. The union claims the district's proposals would result in pay cuts for some educators. A potential strike is scheduled for Jan. 8 if no agreement is reached.



Mediation efforts between Anoka-Hennepin educators and the school district have hit a roadblock, with no agreement reached yet.

Mediation session details

What we know:

The latest mediation session ended without progress as the district did not respond to the union's revised offer. John Wolhaupter, president of Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota said, "The district's proposals would still force some educators to take an effective pay cut just to maintain health insurance."

The union reduced its proposal by $19.2 million, while the district increased its offer by $3.8 million. The two parties remain $22 million apart, with educators facing potential pay cuts under the district's current proposal.

Another mediation session is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Union perspective

What they're saying:

Wolhaupter emphasized the need for the school board to act, saying, "We have 3,000 teachers who have made it clear the district’s offers aren’t good enough. Decision-makers need to be at the table — and that means the school board."

The union argues that the district has the financial means to reach a fair settlement without cuts, citing budget practices that have overestimated deficits and added to reserves.

Potential impacts of a strike

What you can do:

The school district says in the event of a strike, all school sites and classes will be closed, and student transportation will not operate. Child care will be limited, and activities and athletics will be suspended. However, some Community Education programs will continue. Families are encouraged to visit ahschools.us/negotiations for updates and to make necessary plans.