Annunciation shooting survivor Sophia Forchas released from hospital after 'miraculous recovery'

The Brief Sophia Forchas, a survivor of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church in August, is now out of the hospital. Forchas was critically wounded when a bullet struck her head. Since then, Forchas has made a miraculous recovery.



The girl who was left critically hurt after being shot in the head when a gunman opened fire into Annunciation Church was released from the hospital on Thursday, nearly two months after the mass shooting.

Sophia released from hospital

What we know:

A crowd of supporters lined the sidewalk outside Hennepin County Medical Center on Thursday morning as Forchas was released from the hospital.

Onlookers held banners reading "Happy Birthday Sophia" and "Sophia Strong."

Sophia was greeted with hugs, cheers and applause outside the hospital.

'Miraculous recovery'

The backstory:

Family have said that Forchas' recovery has been nothing short of a miracle since she was shot on Aug. 27. Forchas, then 12, was struck in the head by a rifle round and left in critical condition.

The family said doctors told them Sophia was on the brink of death when she came to the hospital. After the shooting, she needed extensive surgery, including having part of her skull removed to release pressure from swelling, and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The family thanked supporters in the weeks that followed, telling them "their prayers were working."

On Thursday, she was able to walk around and talk with her supporters before heading back to school.

Annunciation shooting

Big picture view:

The horrific shooting at Annunciation left two students dead and 30 people hurt, including students and staff.

In recent weeks, Annunciation School has slowly returned to normal classes while the city has rallied around the school and the students. At the same time, local officials and Annunciation parents have pushed state lawmakers to take action on gun laws to prevent a future tragedy.