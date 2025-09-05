Father, neurosurgeon of Annunciation survivor Sophia Forchas to give update

The Brief Sophia Forchas' father and her neurosurgeon are set to give an update on her condition Friday afternoon. Sophia is a survivor of the Annunciation school shooting, and she remains in critical condition. Sophia's mother is a pediatric critical care nurse at Hennepin Healthcare and was working when Sophia came into the hospital after the shooting.



Update on Sophia Forchas

Watch live:

Sophia's neurosurgeon Dr. Walt Galicich and her father, Tom Forchas, will be providing an update on 12-year-old Sophia after she was one of the 21 injured in the Aug. 27 Annunciation school shooting.

Sophia currently remains in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Galicich and Tom Forchas are set to speak at 1:15 p.m., and it can be watched live on the player above.

Sophia's injuries and support

The backstory:

Sophia was injured in the shooting at Annunciation, according to a GoFundMe page and a post by St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church.

She was critically injured and underwent surgery, the church said. She remains in critical condition in the ICU, the GoFundMe page notes.

Sophia's younger brother was also inside the school during the shooting but wasn't physically injured, the GoFundMe page said.

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe page says Sophia's mother is a pediatric critical care nurse who went to work to help before discovering the shooting happened at her children's school and that her daughter was among the injured.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $900,000 as of Friday afternoon. Those funds will be used to help with medical costs, trauma counseling, and "the countless unknowns that lie ahead", the GoFundMe states.