Annunciation shooting: Victim count rises to 30
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two students were killed and now more than two dozen others suffered injuries when a shooter opened fire on Annunciation Church on Aug. 27 as students, staff and community members gathered for an all-school mass.
Annunciation shooting victims
By the numbers:
The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a search warrant, Minneapolis police say the total victim count is up to 30.
- One victim had injures not from gunfire.
- A total of 29 people were injured from gunfire.
- Three adults were injured by gunfire, and 26 juveniles were injured.
- Two students were killed
Police say as the investigation continued, investigators learned of victims who were brought to hospitals on their own.
Several additional victims had wounds from shrapnel that were not discovered until after the incident.
Funerals for Fletcher Merkel, Harper Moyski
Local perspective:
The Annunciation School community gathered in mid-September to celebrate the lives of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. Merkel’s service was held at Mount Olivet Church in Minneapolis, while Moyski’s life was honored at the Lake Harriet Band Shell.
Call for gun legislation
Big picture view:
In the aftermath of the shootings, there have been multiple instances of calls for the Minnesota Legislature to convene a special session on gun control. State leaders have called for a ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines.
Twin Cities Marathon ribbons
Why you should care:
Volunteers put up blue and green ribbons along the route for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon in support of the Annunciation shooting victims. The ribbons went for about a four-mile stretch along Summit Avenue in St. Paul, and up to the finish line at the State Capitol.
Kristen Lyrek, a parent of an Annunciation student, ran the Twin Cities Marathon.