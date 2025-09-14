Annunciation School will resume some activities next week

The Brief Following the mass shooting, Annunciation Catholic School will resume some on-campus activities next week. Activities will include support, connection, and play for students. Officials will use these activities to assess future plans for resuming classes.



Weeks after a mass shooting left two students dead and injured 21 other people, Annunciation Catholic School is set to resume some on-campus activities next week, officials say.

Annunciation resumes some activities

What we know:

Reps for the school say Annunciation Catholic School will begin resuming some on-campus activities beginning this week.

Officials say the activities will be focused on support, connection, and play for students at all grade levels.

Support services from the Washburn Center for Children and the Minnesota Department of Education will be on hand, along with extra security.

What's next:

It's still not clear when the school may resume classes entirely. But officials say this week will give them "a better sense of our next steps for the weeks ahead."

Once a decision has been made, the school will notify families first.

Memorials held for students

The backstory:

On Sunday, mourners gathered to honor the life of 10-year-old Harper Moyski. Harper and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel were killed in the Aug. 27 attack when a gunman opened fire through a window while students were gathered in the church for morning mass. A funeral service was held last weekend for Fletcher.

Twenty-one other students and staff members were hurt in the shooting. Most were discharged from the hospital in the hours and days following the shooting. On Saturday, the family of 12-year-old Sophia Forchas shared an update on her condition, saying the girl has made a miraculous recovery so far after being shot in the head.