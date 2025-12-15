Corcoran man shot roommate multiple times, wrapped head in plastic: Charges

The Brief Steven Fredrick Endsley, 54, of Corcoran, is accused of murdering his roommate in a trailer park earlier this month. Endsley allegedly shot the victim three times in the head with a firearm, and then wrapped his head in plastic. Officers reportedly located Endsley in the bathroom of the trailer holding a loaded rifle while only wearing his underwear.



A 54-year-old Corcoran man is accused of murdering his roommate in a trailer last week, according to charges filed Monday in Hennepin County Court.

Steven Fredrick Endsley charged with murder

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Corcoran police conducted a welfare check at a trailer on the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road on Dec. 10.

At the residence, they found an adult man who had died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, which had then been wrapped in plastic.

Officers located Endsley in the trailer holding a loaded rifle while wearing only his underwear. The complaint states Endsley told police he admitted to being at the trailer since Monday, and said he hadn't left the premises. He also said no one else had been there, and that he lived with the victim.

‘It couldn’t have been anyone else'

What we know:

Endsley is charged with second-degree murder. The complaint states an autopsy confirmed the victim died from three gunshot wounds to the head, with the bullets in the rifle matching those found in the victim.

The complaint states Endsley told police he only leaves the trailer to get alcohol. He said he didn't remember doing it, "but it couldn't have been anyone else."

He said he put the victim in plastic, and moved the body, charges state.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged shooting remains unclear as Endsley chose not to disclose why he killed the victim.