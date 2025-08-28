Harper Moyski identified as child killed in Annunciation shooting

article

The Brief Harper Moyski, 10, was fatally shot at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School on Aug. 27. Moysi's family said she "was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved." Fletcher Merkel, 8, was the other child fatally shot at the school. Eighteen other people, incuding 15 children, were injured in the shooting.



Harper Moyski, 10, has been identified as one of the children fatally shot in the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting.

Harper was one of two children fatally shot while attending mass during the first week back at school. Fletcher Merkel, 8, was the other child killed in the mass shooting.

Harper Moyski killed in Minneapolis mass shooting

What they're saying:

Her family, Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, released the following statement on Thursday:

"We are devastated to share that our beloved daughter, Harper Moyski, was tragically killed in the recent school shooting. Harper was a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her.

"Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper’s sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss. As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain.

"We also grieve for our fellow Annunciation family in mourning and for those hurt yesterday. We are grateful for the staff and first responders who did so much for so many yesterday.

"While our immediate focus is on Harper and our family’s healing, we also believe it is important that her memory fuels action. No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain. We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country. Change is possible, and it is necessary—so that Harper’s story does not become yet another in a long line of tragedies.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support. Harper’s light will always shine through us, and we hope her memory inspires others to work toward a safer, more compassionate world.

"At this time, we kindly ask the media and community to respect our privacy as we mourn and honor Harper’s life together. We need space to grieve, to support Harper’s sister, and to hold tightly to one another.

"We will not be making any further statements at this time."

Annunciation mass shooting: What happened

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in about the shooting and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows towards children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning. O'Hara said on Thursday the child victim, who was identified as the 15th young victim, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital outside the Twin Cities. Police did not receive the report about the child until after the child was treated for a "graze wound" and released.

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare said Thursday morning it is now caring for nine patients, with one patient being discharged. Six patients are in satisfactory condition, including five children. Two people — one child and one adult — are in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Hospital officials said one or two more patients could be discharged Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said six children had been discharged. As of Thursday evening, it continues to care for one child.