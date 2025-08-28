Annunciation Church and school shooting: 11-year-old girl shot in neck, recovering in ICU

The Brief Another child wounded during the attack has been identified by her family. Genevieve Bisek, 11, was shot in the neck. Her sister was also present at the school during the attack.



An 11-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound to her neck after the mass shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School.

Genevieve Bisek in critical condition being shot in neck

Photo shared via GoFundMe of Genevieve Bisek, an 11-year-old girl wounded in the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. (GoFundMe / Supplied)

Genevieve Bisek, an 11-year-old girl, is in critical condition at the pediatric ICU after being struck by a gunshot to her neck, according to a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe adds that Genevieve's older sister helped her to safety, but her "medical journey is still uncertain."

The family is now asking for help with the substantial financial burdens ahead.

Genevieve's sister was also present during the attack.

As of Thursday evening, the GoFundMe has raised about $16,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Minneapolis school attack

The backstory:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., several agencies responded to the report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School, located on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara, a masked gunman approached from the outside of the church and began firing several weapons through the church windows towards children gathered for mass. He was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds cumulatively from all three, according to police.

First responders arrived to rescue hiding children throughout the church, according to O'Hara, when they learned of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old that had died.

During the attack, 18 others were also injured, 15 of whom were children. Two remain in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 20s with no known extensive criminal history, is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sources have confirmed to FOX 9 that law enforcement authorities have identified the shooter as Robin Westman.