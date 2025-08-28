Annunciation Church and School shooting: 13-year-old boy recovering after surgery

The Brief Support is pouring in for a wounded 13-year-old boy who was shot at Annunciation Church. Endre Gunter, who just started eighth grade, is recovering after being rushed into surgery at the hospital. The GoFundMe will go toward medical expenses and trauma counseling for Gunter and his immediate family.



Endre Gunter, 13, hurt in Annunciation mass shooting

Endre Gunter, an eighth-grader, was injured in the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting in Minneapolis. (GoFundMe)

Big picture view:

Endre Gunter, a 13-year-old boy, was hurt in the shooting, according to a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Danielle Gunter.

Danielle Gunter, the mother of an eighth-grade boy who was shot, released a statement on Wednesday saying, "Our hearts are shattered … Unlike others, we are blessed to hold onto him. We will help him rebuild his life, his trust, and his confidence."

According to the GoFundMe, Endre was rushed into surgery after being shot and is recovering at the hospital.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $32,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Danielle Gunter, Endre's mother, released the following statement on Wednesday:

"Our hearts are shattered — not only for him, but for everyone who was harmed. We grieve and we pray: for the others who were shot, for their families, and for those who lost loved ones.

"And for the first responders, who raced into danger for others, for us. We thank them all. Our son shared with us that an MPD officer "really helped him." He said the officer rendered aid, hugged him, reassured him, and prayed with him before getting into the ambulance.

"We ask for leaders to place armed security at schools to prevent another tragedy like this. There is no higher calling than keeping kids safe — and it starts with protecting them from evil in this world.

"We feel the pain, the anger, the confusion, and the searing reality that our lives will never be the same. Yet we still have our child.

"Unlike others, we are blessed to hold onto him. We will help him rebuild his life, his trust, and his confidence.

"We don’t want others to ever feel the same. And we pray that everyone touched by this tragedy can find the strength to begin rebuilding too."

Annunciation Church shooting

The backstory:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A gunman dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows towards children sitting in the pews during their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds from all three weapons, according to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara.

First responders arrived at the scene and rescued children hiding throughout the church. There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning.

What's next:

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare said Thursday morning it is now caring for nine patients, with one patient being discharged. Six patients are in satisfactory condition, including five children. Two people — one child and one adult — are in serious condition, and one child is in critical condition.

Hospital officials said one or two more patients could be discharged Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Children's Hospital, which was caring for seven patients, said four children had been discharged. As of Thursday afternoon, it continues to care for three children.