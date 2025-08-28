Annunciation Church school shooting: Boy shot while protecting friend

The Brief A boy was wounded by gunfire while protecting his friend during the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting. Victor is now recovering from the attack, and his family is asking for help as they confront unknown medical costs. His sister was also injured during the attack.



One of the children injured in the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting is recovering after he protected a fellow student during the attack.

Victor shot while protecting friend from gunfire

Big picture view:

Victor was shot when he shielded his friend from gunfire during the attack.

His friend, Weston, spoke with FOX 9 on Wednesday, describing how his friend Victor protected him and was shot in the back.

The GoFundMe says that Victor's "selfless acts helped to save so many, but he and his sister were injured in the process."

The organizer is now asking for help in caring for both Victor and his sister, as the resources needed to do so go beyond what is readily available.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Annunciation Church and School mass shooting

Dig deeper:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., several agencies responded to the report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School, located on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara, a masked gunman approached from the outside of the church and began firing several weapons through the church windows towards children gathered for mass. He was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds cumulatively from all three, according to police.

First responders arrived to rescue hiding children throughout the church, according to O'Hara, when they learned of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old that had died.

During the attack, 18 others were also injured, 15 of whom were children. Two remain in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 20s with no known extensive criminal history, is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sources have confirmed to FOX 9 that law enforcement authorities have identified the shooter as Robin Westman.