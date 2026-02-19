Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith urge DOJ to cooperate in Alex Pretti shooting investigation

The Brief Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are calling on federal authorities to cooperate with the investigation into Alex Pretti's fatal shooting by a Border Patrol agent. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Wednesday gave federal authorities a March 3 deadline to hand over all evidence in the case. The Minnesota BCA said earlier this week it was officially denied access to all case files and evidence.



Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Pam Bondi, urging the U.S. Department of Justice to cooperate with the investigation of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti involving a Border Patrol agent.

Klobuchar, Smith write letter to AG Bondi

In the letter, the senators express their concerns that the DOJ is not cooperating with state and local law enforcement in Pretti's shooting death.

Klobuchar and Smith say it's "critical that there be a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation."

What they're saying:

The letter reads as follows:

"We write to express our serious concerns regarding reports that the Justice Department, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is not coordinating with state and local law enforcement in the investigation into the tragic shooting of Alex Pretti, and urge you to reverse this decision immediately.

"It is critical there be a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation. That requires full cooperation with state investigators and local authorities, including Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). According to BCA, the Justice Department, however, is not even allowing state investigators to access case materials and evidence.

"After the assassination of Melissa Hortman and the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church, federal officials worked closely and cooperatively with state law enforcement. As in those cases, state law enforcement and investigators can bring extensive expertise to this critical investigation. The administration’s decision raises serious questions about its objectivity, particularly after administration officials have made statements, including calling Mr. Pretti a "domestic terrorist," that prejudged the matter and conflicted with videos and other evidence that has already become public.

"Therefore, we strongly urge you to reverse your decision and coordinate with state and local officials, including giving them access to all evidence in the matter."

Alex Pretti shooting investigation

What we know:

Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents after he appeared to be trying to help a woman who had been shoved to the ground by a federal agent. Pretti then appeared to get into a struggle with federal agents before he was shot multiple times.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Wednesday issued a Touhy request to federal authorities, demanding they hand over evidence from Pretti's shooting by March 3.

Earlier this week, federal authorities formally denied the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension access to case materials and evidence.

The backstory:

After previous incidents, such as the assassination of Melissa Hortman and the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church, federal officials worked closely with state law enforcement.

This cooperation brought extensive expertise to those investigations.

Call for cooperation

Why you should care:

The lack of coordination raises questions about the investigation's objectivity, especially after federal officials labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist."

This statement conflicts with videos and evidence already made public.

Authorities urge the Justice Department to reverse its decision and allow state and local officials full access to all evidence in the case.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the Justice Department is not coordinating with state and local authorities in this investigation.