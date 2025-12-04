ICE arrests several individuals in Twin Cities during 'Operation Metro Surge'

The Brief ICE arrested 12 individuals in the Twin Cities for allegedly being in the U.S. illegally. Federal authorities say that some of the individuals had also been convicted of violent crimes. This comes after President Donald Trump made comments about not wanting Somalis in the U.S.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several people in the Twin Cities for being in the country illegally.

ICE arrests in Twin Cities

What we know:

According to DHS, during what they called "Operation Metro Surge", ICE agents arrested 12 individuals for allegedly being in the country illegally.

One of those arrested is reportedly a member of a gang in the Twin Cities. DHS says the others arrested have child sexual abuse, domestic abuse and assault convictions. Others were arrested for domestic violence or driving while under the influence.

The 12 were arrested after "Operation Metro Surge", which launched on Dec. 1, DHS said.

The individuals arrested had come from Somalia, Mexico and El Salvador, DHS says.

Trump targeting Somalis in MN

The backstory:

The announcement of "Operation Metro Surge" and the arrests comes after Twin Cities leaders said more than 100 federal agents would be deployed to the Twin Cities for immigration enforcement operations.

This comes as the Trump Administration has become increasingly focused on people of Somalian descent living in Minnesota and the United States. On Tuesday, Trump said he did not want Somali immigrants in the country and on Wednesday, he said Somalis have "destroyed Minnesota."

