Operation Metro Surge: How many federal agents have left Minnesota?

The Brief Border Czar Tom Homan announced Thursday the end of Operation Metro Surge. Homan says a drawdown in federal agents from Minnesota is well underway. The federal immigration crackdown began Dec. 1, 2025.



Border Czar Tom Homan says the significant drawdown is already well underway and more than 1,000 federal immigration agents have left Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

Drawdown underway

The backstory:

Operation Metro Surge began on Dec. 1, 2025.

More than two months since the surge began, tensions mounted after three federal agent-involved shootings sparked outrage. Federal officers have fatally shot two people in Minneapolis – Renee Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24. Their deaths inspired protests in the Twin Cities and beyond.

Homan announced Thursday Operation Metro Surge is coming to an end.

Homan calls Operation Metro Surge a success

By the numbers:

According to a court document, federal officials say at the height of the surge, there were roughly 3,000 federal officers in Minnesota as part of the operation.

Governor Tim Walz said there are typically 150 officers covering immigration operations in the state.

Homan spoke on FOX News Sunday about why he views Operation Metro Surge as a success as a complete drawdown is underway.

"Arrest illegal aliens with a focus on criminals. Over 4,000 arrests, done. De-escalation, done. Collaboration and cooperation with the prisons and the counties, done," said Homan.

ICE surge had $200 million economic impact

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they will be asking the federal government to help foot the bill for the financial impact of the federal immigration crackdown.

"This has been an emergency caused by the federal government and so it’s all the more important they also participate in the recovery from the damage," said Frey.

Minneapolis officials say the financial impact of the surge in the city is estimated to be over $200 million.

The other side:

Homan responded to the state and local leaders’ assessment of damage left behind.

"Their county jails weren't working with us across the state. So, you know what? We fixed it. They ought to be saying thank you. The state's safer because of that," said Homan.

What's next:

The Associated Press is reporting hundreds more federal agents will be departing in the days ahead.