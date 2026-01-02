Allina staff fear security cuts right after Wyoming guard death

The Brief Allina’s hospital in River Falls, WI, has reduced its security staff coverage, leaving employees concerned. The decision follows a tragic incident in Wyoming where a security guard was killed. Employees worry about their safety and the time it takes for police to respond.



Allina’s hospital in River Falls has cut back on security officers, raising concerns among staff about safety.

Security cutbacks at Allina hospital

What we know:

For 14 hours each weekday, there will be no security officers present at the Wisconsin hospital. This change was implemented on Dec. 27, shortly after a security officer was allegedly killed by a patient in Wyoming.

Employees at the hospital, fearing job loss, have expressed their concerns anonymously. They have reported being physically attacked on the job and now rely on coworkers for protection until police arrive.

Employee concerns and company rationale

What they're saying:

"This absolutely should go to show that we can't afford to lose security here," said an Allina Health Care employee. Another employee added, "It's really just our coworkers, the people we work alongside, who are going to be our only option for protection until police arrive."

Allina's memo explained the cutbacks were to align with financial realities and current needs, focusing on technology and enhanced procedures for safety.

"This decision was made after careful review of incident data, call volumes and operational needs. We continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to monitor and respond to safety concerns near our facilities," they told FOX9 in a statement.

However, employees disagree, feeling vulnerable and highlighting the replacement of a single security manager with three managers before laying off officers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the new safety measures focusing on technology will effectively replace the presence of security officers.