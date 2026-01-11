Allegiant to acquire Sun Country in $1.5B merger: boosting leisure travel
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines have announced a merger agreement to create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline.
Allegiant-Sun Country merger
What we know:
Allegiant will acquire Sun Country in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion.
The merger is expected to enhance stability, expand opportunities and enable continued investment and innovation.
The backstory:
Gregory C. Anderson, Allegiant CEO, expressed excitement about the merger, highlighting the shared mission of providing affordable, reliable and convenient service. Jude Bricker, Sun Country President & CEO, emphasized the value the transaction brings to Sun Country shareholders and the opportunity for growth as a combined company.
Impact on travelers and employees
What they're saying:
The combined airline will offer more than 650 routes, including expanded international service to 18 destinations.
Local perspective:
The combined company will maintain a significant presence in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where Sun Country is based, while being headquartered in Las Vegas. The merger aims to connect more travelers to the places they love with a commitment to value, convenience and customer choice.
What we don't know:
Specific details about the integration process and how it will affect current operations of both airlines are not yet available.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines.