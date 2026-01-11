Expand / Collapse search

Allegiant to acquire Sun Country in $1.5B merger: boosting leisure travel

By
Published  January 11, 2026 4:06pm CST
Travel
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Allegiant will acquire Sun Country in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion.
    • The merger aims to create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline, expanding service to more destinations.
    • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines have announced a merger agreement to create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline. 

Allegiant-Sun Country merger

What we know:

Allegiant will acquire Sun Country in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. 

The merger is expected to enhance stability, expand opportunities and enable continued investment and innovation. 

The backstory:

Gregory C. Anderson, Allegiant CEO, expressed excitement about the merger, highlighting the shared mission of providing affordable, reliable and convenient service. Jude Bricker, Sun Country President & CEO, emphasized the value the transaction brings to Sun Country shareholders and the opportunity for growth as a combined company. 

Impact on travelers and employees 

What they're saying:

The combined airline will offer more than 650 routes, including expanded international service to 18 destinations. 

Local perspective:

The combined company will maintain a significant presence in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where Sun Country is based, while being headquartered in Las Vegas. The merger aims to connect more travelers to the places they love with a commitment to value, convenience and customer choice. 

What we don't know:

Specific details about the integration process and how it will affect current operations of both airlines are not yet available. 

The Source: This story uses information from a press release by Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines.

