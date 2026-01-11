Allegiant to acquire Sun Country in $1.5B merger: boosting leisure travel

The Brief Allegiant will acquire Sun Country in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The merger aims to create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline, expanding service to more destinations. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.



Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines have announced a merger agreement to create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline.

Allegiant-Sun Country merger

What we know:

Allegiant will acquire Sun Country in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

The merger is expected to enhance stability, expand opportunities and enable continued investment and innovation.

The backstory:

Gregory C. Anderson, Allegiant CEO, expressed excitement about the merger, highlighting the shared mission of providing affordable, reliable and convenient service. Jude Bricker, Sun Country President & CEO, emphasized the value the transaction brings to Sun Country shareholders and the opportunity for growth as a combined company.

Impact on travelers and employees

What they're saying:

The combined airline will offer more than 650 routes, including expanded international service to 18 destinations.

Local perspective:

The combined company will maintain a significant presence in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where Sun Country is based, while being headquartered in Las Vegas. The merger aims to connect more travelers to the places they love with a commitment to value, convenience and customer choice.

What we don't know:

Specific details about the integration process and how it will affect current operations of both airlines are not yet available.