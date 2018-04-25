CEO for Minnesota-based air carrier Sun Country Airlines says company considering IPO
Discount air carrier Sun Country Airlines, based in Eagan, Minnesota, is prepping for a possible initial public offering, its CEO told transportation blog Skift in an interview Tuesday.
Sun Country passengers stranded due to recent system upgrade
More passengers are facing issues with Sun Country Airlines leaving them behind and the company is blaming a recent technology upgrade.
Canceled Sun Country flights frustrates travelers
Passengers on a Sun Country flight are irate after they felt like they were stranded in Cancun, Mexico for the night.
Customers stranded by Sun Country upset over refund
After Sun County Arlines agreed to reimburse travel costs after stranding passengers in Mexico, some passengers still aren't satisfied.
Sun Country now reimbursing travel costs after stranding passengers in Mexico
Sun Country Airlines is now committing to reimburse customers for their return trip costs after several canceled flights to Mexico stranded hundreds of travelers in Mazatlan, Cancun and San Jose del Cabo, the byproduct of an historic snowstorm that crippled operations at MSP and slowed down travel in much of the upper Midwest last weekend.
Minnesotans stranded in Mexico after cancelled Sun Country flights
Minnesotans were stranded in Mexico after cancelled Sun Country flights left them without a way home.
Wedding party stranded in Mexico for days after canceled Sun Country flights
Among the hundreds of passengers stranded in Mexico when Sun Country Airlines canceled several return flights to MSP International Airport is the majority of Hayden and Kristi Courrier's wedding party, the result of a record-setting blizzard that rocked most of the upper Midwest over the weekend.
Sun Country laying off 350 employees at MSP Airport
Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it is laying off 350 ground service workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.