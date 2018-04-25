Sun Country now reimbursing travel costs after stranding passengers in Mexico
video

Sun Country now reimbursing travel costs after stranding passengers in Mexico

Sun Country Airlines is now committing to reimburse customers for their return trip costs after several canceled flights to Mexico stranded hundreds of travelers in Mazatlan, Cancun and San Jose del Cabo, the byproduct of an historic snowstorm that crippled operations at MSP and slowed down travel in much of the upper Midwest last weekend.