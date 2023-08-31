After fatal crashes, MnDOT adds new signs at I-35 work zone in Faribault

After major crashes in recent weeks, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it is adding new signs and equipment at a work zone along I-35 south of Faribault.

On August 20, a six-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes left people injured at that work zone. Troopers said a collision between a semi and another vehicle at the work zone caused a chain-reaction crash.

Five days later, troopers responded to another crash in the exact same spot. That crash, also involving a semi and two other vehicles, left an Iowa couple dead.

In total, officials say there have been four fatal crashes with five deaths in that work zone area since July 12.

In a news release on Thursday, MnDOT said they added ten portable signs with flashes before work zones north and south of Faribault. Crews are also set to add rumble strips next week ahead of the work zone.