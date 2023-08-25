Iowa couple killed in I-35 crash south of Faribault

An Iowa couple was killed Friday during a crash along I-35, just south of Faribault, Minnesota.

The victims, identified as 57-year-old Matthew Hansen and 56-year-old Cimberly Ellen Hansen, both of Urbandale, Iowa, died after a three-car collision shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, a Chevy Silverado, and a Toyota Camry were all headed northbound when there was a collision involving all three vehicles. The Hansens, who were in the Camry, were killed.

The drivers in the semi and Silverado were not hurt. Troopers have not yet revealed the cause of the collision.

The highway was closed for hours on Friday as the crash was investigated.

The crash was at the same spot where six vehicles were involved in a wreck along I-35 in Faribault Sunday afternoon, which also shut down the highway for a brief period.