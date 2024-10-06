7-year-old boy critically injured in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

The Brief A 7-year-old boy riding a skateboard suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident reportedly happened at the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Russell Avenue North just after 7:50 p.m.



Minneapolis police say they are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

What we know

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Russell Avenue North just after 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers then found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the boy was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a vehicle.

That vehicle reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say no arrests have been made related to the incident.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically here.

What we don't know

Police have not released any details on the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.