7-year-old boy critically injured in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 12:53pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

What we know

The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Russell Avenue North just after 7:50 p.m. on Saturday. 

Officers then found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the boy was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a vehicle. 

That vehicle reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Police say no arrests have been made related to the incident. 

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically here. 

What we don't know

Police have not released any details on the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. 