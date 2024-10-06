7-year-old boy critically injured in Minneapolis hit-and-run crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.
What we know
The Minneapolis Police Department said its officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 33rd Avenue North and Russell Avenue North just after 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers then found the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to the hospital.
Investigators believe the boy was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a vehicle.
That vehicle reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police say no arrests have been made related to the incident.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically here.
What we don't know
Police have not released any details on the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.