60-year-old woman dies after being hit by driver who left scene in St. Paul

Police are investigating Thursday evening after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul.

Officers say they responded for a crash involving a pedestrian around 6 p.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and Eichenwald Street.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was rushed from the scene to Regions Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. But, the driver had fled the scene.



Police are currently working to get information on the driver. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.