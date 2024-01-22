5-year-old girl dies from injuries after Lake Elmo crash

article

A 5-year-old girl died from her injuries after a crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car was eastbound at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue when it stalled in the left lane. An SUV then crashed into the back of the car at highway speeds, state patrol said.

The car had two children inside, a 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. State patrol says the girl has suffered life-threatening injuries. The boy had non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver, a 43-year-old man. All three were taken to Regions Hospital. The girl was wearing a seatbelt, while the boy and the 43-year-old were not, law enforcement said.

State patrol confirmed on Monday that the girl died from her injuries. She has been identified as Morgan Rae Peterson. A GoFundMe has been made in her honor to help support the family.

The SUV was being driven by a 47-year-old man, who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, law enforcement said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. State patrol says it is unknown whether alcohol contributed to the man's involvement in the crash.