3rd teen death from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reports

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the state's third teenage COVID-19 death Friday.

A teenager between ages 15-19 from Beltrami County was one of the 62 newly reported deaths on Friday. There have been 9,616 total deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The teen is the sixth person under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19 in the state. The first teen death between ages 15-19 was reported in late October from Hennepin County and the second last month. The first child in Minnesota to die from COVID-19 was a 9-month-old infant in Clay County in July 2020. The second was a child in Chippewa County between the ages of 5 and 9 in February. The third child was under 10 years old from southwestern Minnesota and died from the virus in April.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 5,685 newly reported positive COVID cases on Friday.

MDH recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit Find my vaccine.

Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.

Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled as per guidelines or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wash hands frequently.

Stay away from crowds.

Improve ventilation in your home and workplace.

Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have medical conditions or live with someone with medical conditions.

