3rd person charged in kidnapping, beating of man in Brooklyn Park

A third person has been charged in the kidnapping and brutal beating of a man in Brooklyn Park in December.

Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, of Lino Lakes, who also goes by the name "Capo", is the latest suspect to be charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping for his role in the incident. Two women, Michell Alvarado and Melanie Marcin-Sixtos, are also facing the same charges.

All three suspects are accused of working together on Dec. 20 to beat and rob the victim, who tried to help one of the women after she told him she had been kicked out of her house, according to the charges. The victim was held captive overnight before he escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house to get help.

The victim suffered "extensive injuries" from the assault, including a large cut above his eyes, a swollen-shut right eye, severe burn marks all over his body and at least two broken ribs, the charges say. He required a blood transfusion and was hospitalized for multiple days following the incident.

Chapa-Aguilera is not currently in custody. There are already two active warrants for his arrest in other cases and the state is asking for an arrest warrant in this case as well because he is a "significant safety risk to [the] victim and the public."