3 Minnesota men charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged three Minnesota men with felonies for their involvement with the Jan. 6 Riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kenneth Wayne Fuller 44, of Cleveland, Minnesota, his 20-year-old son Caleb Kenneth Fuller, and his 40-year-old brother Nicholas John Fuller of Mapleton, Minnesota, were the three men charged.

The three are all charged with one felony count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

All three suspects were captured on multiple body-worn cameras "resisting police officer movement and activity."

The U.S. Attorney’s office says in the 29 months since the Capitol Riot more than 1,000 people have been arrested.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.