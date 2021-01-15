Prosecutors say Tennessee man who carried plastic handcuffs during Capitol riot is danger to community
Federal prosecutors said a Tennessee man who carried flexible plastic handcuffs around the U.S. Capitol during the recent raid by Trump supporters is a danger to his community and a serious flight risk, and are asking that he be detained until trial.
Metro Detroit man charged in assault of police officer with hockey stick during Capitol Riot
A Metro Detroit man arrested by the FBI was charged with several crimes connecting him to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. Footage shows him hitting a police officer with a hockey stick.
Texas man turns himself in, faces charges connected to U.S. Capitol riot
According to the FBI, he has turned himself in to the San Antonio FBI at the Austin Resident Agency Office.
BCA: No criminal wrongdoing at Minnesota 'Storm the Capitol' rally
An investigation done by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump "Storm the Capitol" rally has found no criminal wrongdoing, House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in an emailed statement.
Connecticut man charged with attack on DC cop who was crushed in doorway during Capitol riot
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a D.C. police officer during a riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
'Hero' US Capitol Police officer escorts Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at inauguration
A Capitol police officer hailed as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is accompanying Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration of Harris and President-elect Joe Biden.
McConnell to Senate: Mob that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' and 'provoked' by Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pointed his finger Tuesday at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol.
Pennsylvania woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office amid riot taken into custody
A Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop or hard drive from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot has been taken into custody, according to the Department of Justice.
Capitol rioter threatened to shoot his kids if they told FBI about DC trip
'If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot,' he allegedly said.
Small demonstration caps off quiet weekend at Minnesota Capitol
It was another quiet day at the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday despite some law enforcement agencies warning of possible armed and violent protests at government buildings.
FBI releases photos of suspects wanted in attack on DC cop during Capitol riot
The FBI on Sunday released photos of seven men it says attacked a D.C. police officer during a riot on Capitol Hill Jan. 6.
FBI arrest Florida 'hardcore leftist' who plotted armed attack on pro-Trump protesters at state Capitol
Daniel Baker was kicked out of the Army, fought with terrorists, and supported Antifa, prosecutors claim.
USPS temporarily removes, suspends mail collection in some major cities ahead of inauguration
The United States Postal Service will temporarily shut down post offices in the nation’s capital in preparation of next week’s Inauguration Day.
'It breaks my heart': States and US Capitol prepare for potentially violent week
Some capitols are closed, fences are up and extra police are in place at statehouses across the U.S. as authorities brace for potentially violent demonstrations over the coming days.
Bail denied for so-called 'QAnon Shaman,' arrested in connection with deadly Capitol riot
A judge has denied bail for an Arizona man known as the so-called 'QAnon Shaman.' Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was arrested for his alleged role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
No credible threat to Minnesota Capitol, DPS Commissioner says
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said Friday there are no credible, immediate threats to the Minnesota State Capitol, however, there will still be increased security around the complex ahead of planned protests this weekend and through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
TSA considering putting pro-Trump Capitol rioters on US no-fly list
Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list.
Highly-trained ex-military and cops counted among Capitol rioters
At least 21 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement have been identified as being at or near last week's Capitol riot, with more than a dozen others under investigation.
DC police searching for suspect who used shield to pin officer against doorjamb at US Capitol
The Metropolitan D.C. Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect who was caught on camera using a police shield to pin one of their officers against a doorjamb during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
Official says 'no direct evidence’ of plot to kill at pro-Trump Capitol riot
The remarks came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.