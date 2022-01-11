3 ex-MPD officers in court for pre-trial hearing in federal civil rights case

article

Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights will be back in federal court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority during his killing in May 2020. Kueng and Thao are charged with failing to intervene and all three are charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd, resulting in his death.

The pre-trial hearing is set for 1 p.m. at the federal courthouse. The two sides are expected to argue any disputed issues and motions ahead of the federal trial, which is slated to begin on Thursday, Jan. 20. Jury selection is expected to be a key sticking point.

No cameras are allowed in the federal courtroom.

Last month, Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges he was facing in Floyd’s deadly arrest.