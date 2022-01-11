Expand / Collapse search

3 ex-MPD officers in court for pre-trial hearing in federal civil rights case

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
lane kueng thao article

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng (left), Thomas Lane (center), and Tou Thao (right) have been charged in connection to George Floyd's death. (Hennepin County Jail)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights will be back in federal court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. 

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority during his killing in May 2020. Kueng and Thao are charged with failing to intervene and all three are charged with failing to provide medical care to Floyd, resulting in his death. 

Ex-Minneapolis police officers arrive at federal courthouse for pre-trial hearing in George Floyd case

The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights arrived at the federal courthouse Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The pre-trial hearing is set for 1 p.m. at the federal courthouse. The two sides are expected to argue any disputed issues and motions ahead of the federal trial, which is slated to begin on Thursday, Jan. 20. Jury selection is expected to be a key sticking point. 

No cameras are allowed in the federal courtroom. 

Last month, Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges he was facing in Floyd’s deadly arrest.