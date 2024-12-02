Minnesota Twins 2025 home games, TwinsFest tickets on sale now

The Brief Minnesota Twins 2025 spring training, home games and TwinsFest tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. TwinsFest 2025 will be held on Jan. 24-25, 2025. The Twins’ 2025 spring training schedule features 17 games in Fort Myers, Florida, before they play 81 regular season games at Target Field, beginning with the April 3 home opener vs. the Houston Astros.



The Minnesota Twins have announced that tickets for their 2025 spring training, home games and TwinsFest 2025 went on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

TwinsFest

TwinsFest 2025 will be held on Jan. 24-25, featuring a Signature Saturday at Target Field and the return of TwinsFest Live! for MyTwins Members from 7-9 p.m. at Fillmore Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Signature Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Target Field and feature autograph stations with more than 40 current and former Twins, including Carlos Correa, Pablo López, Griffin Jax, Bailey Ober, Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Paul Molitor, Tony Oliva and more.

Games ahead

The Twins’ 2025 spring training home schedule features 17 games at Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida, between Feb. 22 and March 25.

The Twins will also play 81 regular season games at Target Field, beginning with the home opener vs. the Houston Astros on April 3.

2024 debacle

The Twins were officially eliminated from the American League Playoffs after having been 70-53 at one point in the 2024 season before heading into a 12-25 stretch to fall behind both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.



To add insult to injury, the Pohlad ownership group publicly announced it was cutting payroll by about $30 million next season.

During the final series of the season against the Baltimore Orioles, a fan was ejected and received a one-year ban from Target Field after a confrontation with security that started after he was spotted holding a "Defund the Po...hlads" sign outside the ballpark.

Possible sale

In October, the Pohlad family announced plans to explore selling the Minnesota Twins after 40 years of ownership.