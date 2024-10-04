Thad Levine leaving Minnesota Twins, Baldelli future still uncertain

The Brief The Minnesota Twins have announced Thad Levine will not return to the team next season. Levine joined the Twins in 2016 as the club’s senior vice president and general manager. According to the announcement, Levine is leaving to "pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball."



A pivotal member of the Minnesota Twins’ upper management has announced he is leaving the team after eight seasons.

What we know

The Twins released a statement on Friday saying that Levine will depart the organization "to pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball."

Levine joined the Twins in 2016 as the Twins' senior vice president and general manager.

Throughout his tenure, Levine "played a pivotal role in helping drive the evolution and success of the organization," according to the announcement.

"Thad’s impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated," said Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey in a statement. "He has been a true partner and leader, always striving to elevate the organization and care for the people around him."

The announcement said Levine helped create a "strong team culture" that’s been pivotal to the team’s success in recent years.

"The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge," Levine said in a statement. "I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory."

Playoffs plunder

The Twins were officially eliminated from the American League Playoffs after having been 70-53 at one point this season before heading into a 12-25 stretch to fall behind both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.

To add insult to injury, the Pohlad ownership group publicly announced it was cutting payroll by about $30 million because of the team’s uncertainty about its TV contract.

During the final series of the season against the Baltimore Orioles, a fan was ejected and received a one-year ban from Target Field after a confrontation with security that started after he was spotted holding a "Defend the Po...hlads" sign outside the ballpark.

More changes coming?

There have also been faint "Fire Rocco" Baldelli chants at Target Field down the stretch, though the manager is still under contract through the 2025 season.

For now, the Twins have said Baldelli’s job is safe heading into next season.