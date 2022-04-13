19-year-old shot in leg during fight at Augsburg library

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg Wednesday evening after an altercation on Augsburg University's campus, police say.

Around 5 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department and Augsburg's Public Safety Department responded to a report of a person shot during an altercation outside of Lindell Library, located at 630 22nd Avenue South.

Witnesses told authorities that the man "got into a fight" with three people inside the library. The fight then moved outside near 22nd Avenue when one of those people pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old in the leg. MPD did not say if the man shot was an Augsburg student.

Authorities say three suspects fled in a crown/red Ford SUV with license plate DZA-454. Anyone with information on the incident should call 612-330-1717.