Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 4, 2024 5:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Police lights generic. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 16-year-old boy was injured after a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. 

Minneapolis police say around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Irving Avenue North. At the scene, the 16-year-old boy was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Police believe the boy was standing in an alley when shots were fired from a car. 

The boy was transported to North Memorial Hospital. 

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made. 