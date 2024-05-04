16-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

article

A 16-year-old boy was injured after a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis Friday night.

Minneapolis police say around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Irving Avenue North. At the scene, the 16-year-old boy was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the boy was standing in an alley when shots were fired from a car.

The boy was transported to North Memorial Hospital.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made.