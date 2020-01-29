14-year-old boy arrested, charged in Sunday night shooting of 14-year-old girl in St. Paul

article

St. Paul Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with Sunday afternoon’s shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

According to St. Paul Police, the boy was charged with first degree assault.

Sunday night, officers responded to the shooting at Robert Street South and Cesar Chavez Street South. There, they found the girl with a wound to her abdomen.

The girl is still hospitalized and is in stable condition.