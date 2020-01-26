14-year-old girl hurt in shooting in St. Paul

A 14-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the stomach Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

Officers were called to the area of Robert Street South and Cesar Chavez Street South for the report of a female shot.

At the scene, they found the girl with a wound to her abdomen. She was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police say she is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.