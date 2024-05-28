100-year-old WWII vet stops by Jason Show: 'Live with a positive attitude'

A very special guest stopped by The Jason Show on Tuesday to celebrate a milestone: an Army veteran turning 100 years old.

Fremont Gruss was born and raised in Minneapolis and served during World War II.

But he says now he simply hopes to spread positivity.

"We should all do our very best to live with a positive attitude and do whatever we can to assist friends or even strangers who may be in a diminished atmosphere," retired Private First Class Gruss said. "We should bring happiness and joy and confidence and do our best to lift their spirits up."

After the war, Fremont helped found Fremont Industries – a water treatment supply company that is still based in Shakopee today.