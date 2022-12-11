Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Todd County

1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

By Fox 9 Staff
Minneapolis police on the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue North and 42nd Avenue North

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved in the collision.

Police say early information indicates one of the vehicles was traveling southbound on Lyndale Avenue North when it entered the intersection at a "high rate of speed" and collided with the second vehicle. 

The driver who hit the other car was transported to North Memorial Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car that was struck, died at the scene, according to police. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man who died. Police did not provide further details about the drivers involved or how fast the cars were going when the crash occurred.

The crash is under investigation. Minneapolis Police say no arrests have been made. 

A car involved in a fatal crash in north Minneapolis on Sunday