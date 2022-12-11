1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Minneapolis crash

article

One driver was killed, and another suffered possible life-threatening injuries during a crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North and found two vehicles involved in the collision.

Police say early information indicates one of the vehicles was traveling southbound on Lyndale Avenue North when it entered the intersection at a "high rate of speed" and collided with the second vehicle.

The driver who hit the other car was transported to North Memorial Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car that was struck, died at the scene, according to police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man who died. Police did not provide further details about the drivers involved or how fast the cars were going when the crash occurred.

The crash is under investigation. Minneapolis Police say no arrests have been made.