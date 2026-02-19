1 dead, 2 injured in 5-vehicle Benton Co. crash following winter storm

The Brief A 29-year-old St. Cloud man is dead after a five-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, on Highway 95 near 65th Avenue Northeast in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the road was covered with snow and ice at the time.



A St. Cloud man is dead after a crash that injured two people in Benton County after a winter storm led to heavy snowfall in the area.

The crash involved a total of five vehicles after a Ford Mustang struck a pickup truck head-on.

Benton County fatal crash

What we know:

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol states it happened at about 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

A 1999 Ford Mustang was being driven eastbound on Highway 95 when the driver lost control and struck a westbound Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Three other westbound vehicles, a Jeep Renegade, a Dodge Journey and a Chevy Equinox then collided as drivers tried to avoid the initial crash.

The report adds that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

Authorities say no alcohol is suspected of being involved.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died in the crash has not been released. Authorities say his name will be released on the Minnesota State Patrol crash report at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

State Patrol crash numbers

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol said that from midnight to 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, there were a total of 88 property damage crashes, 10 injury crashes, eight spinouts, 79 vehicles off the road, and five jackknifed semis in addition to the fatal crash in Benton County.