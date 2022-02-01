Hulu to stream key FOX unscripted, animated series now out-of-season

article

FOX Entertainment and Hulu have teamed up to allow the streaming service to make available all out-of-season, key FOX unscripted and animated series.

Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, and Joe Earley, President of Hulu, made the announcement Tuesday.

Under the agreement, Hulu will be able to stream all episodes of FOX’s unscripted series including "The Masked Singer," "Lego Masters," "I Can See Your Voice," "Name That Tune," "The Masked Dancer," "Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back," "MasterChef" and "MasterChef Junior."

In addition, Hulu users can also view FOX’s hit animated comedy, "HouseBroken," which features the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson and Jason Mantzoukas.

This output deal also includes future unscripted programming that will be owned and controlled by FOX Entertainment.

"This deal proudly continues the FOX/Hulu partnership. Hulu continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, FOX’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters," Collier said.

"Hulu’s extensive selection of content makes it the ultimate destination for TV fans," Earley added. "With this deal, we’re thrilled to offer our subscribers even more unrivaled animation and unscripted programming, and we look forward to

continuing our relationship with FOX Entertainment."

This station is owned by FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.