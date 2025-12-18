Eagan teen charged with multiple felonies for school threats

The Brief An Eagan teen now faces four felony counts of threats of violence connected to school threats against District 196. The threats led to classes being canceled Monday morning at several south metro high schools. According to prosecutors, the teen admitted to creating the social media account that made the threats during questioning by police.



Teen charged for threats

What we know:

The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced charges against the 16-year-old boy, who was not identified due to his age, in a news release on Thursday.

The teen was arrested on Monday by Apple Valley police after threats were made against several schools in District 196, leading to classes being canceled in Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount.

Local perspective:

The threats, which displayed guns and threats against several high schools, were apparently posted to an anonymous Snapchat account. According to prosecutors, authorities were able to link a phone number used to create the Snapchat account to a phone number belonging to the teen.

When questioned by police, the teen confirmed he had created the accounts.

Big picture view:

Out of an abundance of caution, District 196 canceled classes on Monday due to the threats. Classes were also canceled in Burnsville, where District 191 dealt with separate threats.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Dakota County Attorney said her office was taking the case seriously.

"Any threat of gun violence, especially when directed at schools, is taken very seriously by my office," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "I want to thank the student who reported the threats to a school resource officer. Your actions played an important role in protecting the safety of other students and staff while the police investigated the threat."

In a joint statement, Dakota County law enforcement wrote: "Threats of violence – whether made in seriousness or as a joke, are not harmless. They cause real fear, disrupt learning, and require substantial law enforcement resources to investigate and assess potential risk. Individuals who make these threats will be swiftly identified, investigated, and held accountable."

What's next:

The teen was being held in the juvenile detention center. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 23.