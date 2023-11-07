Minnesota election results roundup: 2023 local races

Tuesday is election day in Minnesota, with municipal and school board elections on the ballot in some communities.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Below, you'll find a roundup of election results from across the state. This story will be updated as results come in.

Minneapolis City Council races

In Minneapolis, all 13 wards are up for election with more than three dozen candidates vying for a seat. Only Robin Wonsley in Ward 2 is running unopposed this cycle – though she does face a write-in challenge.

Results from the City Council races will decide the balance of power, potentially tipping the City Council in a more progressive direction that could override the vetoes of the comparatively moderate Mayor Jacob Frey on issues that include rent control and protections for Uber and Lyft drivers.

St. Paul City Council races

In St. Paul, all seven wards there are also up for election.

The city will have at least four new council members next year, with Council President Amy Brendmoen and council members Christ Tolbert and Jane Prince declining to run for re-election. Interim Ward 1 council member Russel Balenger, who replaced Dai Thao after his resignation last year, is also not on the ballot. Balenger had agreed not to run for re-election when he was chosen for the interim gig.

St. Paul ballot question results

St. Paul voters have the opportunity to vote on a sales tax increase that would go to help the city pay for street repairs in the city.

A 2019 report laid out the bleak state of the city's roads. Last year, officials estimated the 1% sales tax increase would generate nearly $1 billion over 20 years. Making the expensive and difficult road repair project more feasible.

Duluth mayoral election results

Duluth is having its first competitive race for mayor in about 16 years, as Mayor Emily Larson seeks her third term in office. Larson is facing a challenge from Roger Reinert, who handily beat Larson in the mayoral DFL primary, 63% to 35%.

Municipal race results from across the Twin Cities

Minnesota school board races

School board races are in the spotlight with Tuesday's election, with those elected tasked with shaping school spending and policies for the students in the district.

Minnesota school district ballot questions

Minnesota ballot questions

Election results from around Minnesota