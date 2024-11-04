Election Day in MN: When polls are open, where to vote, what's on my ballot

The Brief The polls are open in Minnesota from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. If you're in line by 8 p.m. you can vote, so stay in line. FOX 9 will be live with the latest election results from the moment the polls close.



Election Day in Minnesota is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

When the polls close, stay with FOX 9 for live election results on FOX 9, FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL, YouTube and TikTok.

What time are polls open?

Polling place in Ramsey County, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Most polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote — even if you don't reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

However, in state and federal elections, towns with fewer than 500 residents are not required to open until 10 a.m. but most choose to open at 7 a.m.

Where is my polling place?

You can check your voting precinct and polling place by visiting the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State (SOS) website here.

There, you'll fill out the information in the prompts to find the address of your police place and which precinct you belong to. The page also includes additional information on your congressional district, school district, judicial district, the county commissioner, and the state Senate and House districts.

The website also provides ballot drop box locations, the list of candidates and a sample ballot for your precinct.

What’s on my ballot?

This year, Minnesotans are voting for president, as well as in several statewide elections, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House and a statewide ballot question, as well as Minnesota House of Representatives. Many communities also have local races on the ballot.

Read more about what's on your ballot here.

Related article

Who can vote?

To be eligible to vote you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old on Election Day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction

Not under a court order that revokes your right to vote

To learn more ways to register to vote, click here.

How to check your voter registration

Voters can check their registration status on Minnesota’s election website here.

To determine whether you are registered, you’ll fill out a form including your first and last name, date of birth, and street address.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If you are a registered voter, meaning you registered at least 21 days before the election and you have not moved or changed names since then, you do not need to bring any form of identification.

However, if you still need to register or update your registration, or you have not voted in four years or more, you will need to show proof of residence prior to voting.

On Election Day, you will need to bring a current Minnesota ID with your name and address or a photo ID and a document with your current name and address.

Approved photo IDs (can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID, or learner's permit issued by any state.

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (these can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement that is valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

An already registered voter can "vouch" for you at the polling place. That means the registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place and sign an oath confirming your address. A registered voter can vouch for up to eight people.

How are votes counted?

On Election Day, polling places are managed by election judges. Key tasks, like assisting voters and counting ballots, are handled by two judges from different major political parties. On election night, the judges verify that the number of ballots cast aligns with the number of votes by verifying that the number of signatures on the roster or the voter receipts matches the total ballots.

Additionally, absentee ballots received on Election Day cannot be counted until it's confirmed the voter hasn't already voted in person. After the election, local officials update voter information and address any discrepancies, as noted on the Secretary of State's website.

Meanwhile, the absentee ballot process starts ahead of Election Day. Once an absentee ballot is received at an election office, it is checked by at least two members of the board to ensure that the signature envelope was properly completed.

The ballots are stored securely until 19 days before the election, then the envelopes are reviewed by election judges before being processed. However, absentee ballot totals are only finalized after polling places close.

For more information about the absentee ballot process, visit the Secretary of State's website here. To learn about post-election procedures, click here.

How to report voting issues

County attorneys have legal authority and jurisdiction to investigate potential election law violations. If you suspect election misconduct, discrimination, voter intimidation, or other irregularities, you can submit a complaint with your county attorney’s office, which you can find online here.

For concerns related to the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), such as issues with voting machine standards, posted voting information, or voter registration, fill out an online form here and visit the Secretary of State's website to learn of the next steps.

For more information on how to report voting issues, click here.

How to find a county election office?

A county election official helps keep voter registration records, has absentee and in-person voting, and handles other aspects of the voting process.

Each county in Minnesota has an election official and someone to contact for absentee voting, military absentee voting, and overseas absentee voting. To find your county election office, visit the Secretary of State's website here.

Download the latest version of the FOX 9 app, FOX LOCAL Mobile, to get alerts about live events, the fastest results and all the updates you need on Election Night at fox9.com/apps. Subscribe to the FOX 9 email newsletter for election results in your inbox at fox9.com/newsletters.