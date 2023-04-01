This winter now 3rd snowiest on record for the Twin Cities

It’s official, the 2022-2023 winter season is now the third snowiest on record for the Twin Cities.

Rain, thunder, hail, and a wintry mix on Friday transitioned into heavy snow with a blizzard warning in effect for the Twin Cities, which is relatively uncommon for the metro, as well as much of central and southern Minnesota.

The storm dropped some impressive snow totals which pushed this winter into the top three snowiest on record. For the 2022- 2023 winter season the Twin Cities now has 89.7 inches of recorded snow. The two winter seasons with more snow were 1981-1982 with 95 inches, and 1983-1984 with 98.6 inches of snow.

With the latest round of snow, the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport recorded 8.5 inches while areas across the metro received anywhere from 7 to 10.5 inches of new snow.

List of snow totals:

Eden Prairie: 6.9 inches

St. Paul: 7 inches

Plymouth: 7.8 inches

Maplewood: 8 inches

Montrose: 8.4 inches

West St. Paul: 8.5 inches

Burnsville: 8.9 inches

Fridley: 9.2 inches

Brooklyn Park: 9.5 inches

Flacon Heights: 9.6 inches

Mahtomedi: 9.8 inches

Corcoran: 10 inches

Oakdale: 10.5 inches

Hudson 11.6 inches

Unfortunately, the snowfall might not be over yet for the season. A storm system moving in later in the week could bring chances of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.