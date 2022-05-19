Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. The Twin Cities is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., while southern Minnesota, south of the metro, is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., with more strong to severe storms possible.
RELATED: Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued for southeast MN
There was so much hail around 4 p.m. that it stopped traffic on I-94 in St. Paul (see video above) and Interstate 394 as motorists dodged the hail.
The storm led to a river of hail in Minneapolis.
While others reported loud, pea-sized hail in Uptown and South Minneapolis.
Hail also covered the ground in St. Paul as the storm moved east through Woodbury, where close to golf ball-sized hail was reported, and into western Wisconsin.
Advertisement