Watch: Motorists dodge hail as storm rolls through Twin Cities

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Drivers dodge hail underneath bridge on I-94 in St. Paul

Hail that fell on Thursday, May 19, 2022 had I-94 drivers parking underneath the overpass for Wabasha Street in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A storm that rolled through the Twin Cities on Thursday afternoon dumped quarter-sized hail in Minneapolis and St. Paul, prompting motorists to take cover under an overpass on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

The hailstorm came as the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning. The Twin Cities is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., while southern Minnesota, south of the metro, is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., with more strong to severe storms possible. 

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued for southeast MN

There was so much hail around 4 p.m. that it stopped traffic on I-94 in St. Paul (see video above) and Interstate 394 as motorists dodged the hail.

The storm led to a river of hail in Minneapolis.  

While others reported loud, pea-sized hail in Uptown and South Minneapolis. 

Hail also covered the ground in St. Paul as the storm moved east through Woodbury, where close to golf ball-sized hail was reported, and into western Wisconsin. 