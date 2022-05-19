Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued for southeast MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:35PM
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday afternoon update: Severe weather threat in southern MN

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, especially in southeastern Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - Thursday brings another risk for severe weather to Minnesota, with the southeastern part of the state the most likely to see strong storms. 

Scattered storms could develop in central and southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening, with the main threats for severe weather being large hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado could also be possible.

While the Twin Cities could see some storms, the bull's eye zone for possible severe weather is in southeastern Minnesota, from Albert Lea, Red Wing, Rochester, and points south and eastward, around 4-6 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas in southeast Minnesota, which includes Mankato, Rochester, Owatonna, and Austin. The watch covers areas just south of the Twin Cities Metro and stretches into a small portion of northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. The watch expires at 10 p.m.

The Twin Cities has a "slight" risk of seeing severe storms, while southeastern Minnesota has an "enhanced" risk. Northwest of the Twin Cities metro has a marginal risk of severe storms. 

The high temperature on Thursday will be around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities, with steamier temps in the 80s in southern Minnesota, where there’s a higher risk for severe storms. Northern Minnesota is cooler, with temps in the 50s and 60s. 

The bulk of the severe weather will be done a little after sunset, but showers could linger overnight.

High temps in the 60s are expected Friday, followed by temps in the 50s over the weekend.