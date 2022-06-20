Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 4:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:56 PM CDT until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Clay County, Dakota County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:36 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:20 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County, Wilkin County

Twin Cities surpass 100 degrees on Monday, setting new record

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:06PM
Weather
FOX 9

Monday's forecast: Hot! Excessive heat warnings remain

Highs will be very close to 100 degrees. Tuesday cools a little.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It officially hit 100 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday. 

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. the temperature hit 100 degrees, and by 4:07 p.m. the temperature at MSP Airport was 101 degrees. 

The last time the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees was on May 28, 2018. This also marks a new record high for June 20 — the previous record for this date was 98 degrees, set in 1933.

While the Twin Cities often experience a heat index well over 100 degrees many times during the summer, it's quite rare for the temperature to hit 100 degrees. The Twin Cities has only managed this five times since the mid-1990s. 

St. Cloud also hit 100 degrees at 3:53 p.m. Monday, which breaks the city's old daily record high of 98 degrees that was set in 1933, the National Weather Service said.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Extreme heat peaks Monday with highs near 100

Monday's feat of hitting 100 degrees is a few degrees warmer than the high of 97 degrees recorded at MSP Airport on Sunday

Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.