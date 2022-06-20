Twin Cities surpass 100 degrees on Monday, setting new record

It officially hit 100 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities tweeted just after 3:30 p.m. the temperature hit 100 degrees, and by 4:07 p.m. the temperature at MSP Airport was 101 degrees.

The last time the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees was on May 28, 2018. This also marks a new record high for June 20 — the previous record for this date was 98 degrees, set in 1933.

While the Twin Cities often experience a heat index well over 100 degrees many times during the summer, it's quite rare for the temperature to hit 100 degrees. The Twin Cities has only managed this five times since the mid-1990s.

St. Cloud also hit 100 degrees at 3:53 p.m. Monday, which breaks the city's old daily record high of 98 degrees that was set in 1933, the National Weather Service said.

Monday's feat of hitting 100 degrees is a few degrees warmer than the high of 97 degrees recorded at MSP Airport on Sunday.

Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.