Minnesota weather: Extreme heat peaks Monday with highs near 100

The extreme heat peaks on Monday in Minnesota with high temperatures near 100 degrees and a heat index that will feel like 106 degrees, thanks to the humidity.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for east-central and west-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro and the Minnesota River Valley, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Much of the rest of the state is under a heat advisory.

Monday will feel a few degrees hotter than it did on Sunday, when at least one Minnesota city hit 100 degrees. The high topped out at 97 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Western Minnesota could see some storms Monday evening into the night thanks to a cold front that's shifting through the Dakotas.

Overnight lows on Monday will be in the upper 70s for the Twin Cities, and cooler in northern Minnesota.

The high on Tuesday will be cooler than Monday but won't be much of a reprieve, with highs in the low 90s for the Twin Cities. The biggest change will be much lower humidity levels.

Drink more fluids (non-alcoholic), regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Warning: If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar–these cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors and, if possible, stay in an air-conditioned place. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library–even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Call your local health department or Red Cross chapter to see if there are any heat-relief shelters in your area.

Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath, or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

NEVER leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others. Check regularly on: Infants and young children, People aged 65 or older, People who have a mental illness, and Those who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure

If you must be out in the heat