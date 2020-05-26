Twin Cities metro under Flash Flood Watch until early Wednesday

article

Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Big rains are possible as storms track north out of Iowa over the next 6 hours, with 1"-3" possible in the green shaded areas of the Flash Flood Watch, including the Twin Cities metro.

