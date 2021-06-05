Twin Cities set another record high temp on Saturday as heat wave continues

For the second day in a row, the Twin Cities have set a record for the daily high temperature.

The temperature at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport reached 93 degrees at 12:15 p.m., breaking the high temperature of 92 set in 1911 and 1925. And, the temperature is expected to continue rising in the afternoon, creating the possibility of pushing close to triple digits.

Friday, the airport also set a temperature record as the thermometer pushed to 97 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through the weekend as afternoon temperatures in the metro will climb into the upper 90s, while parts of Western Minnesota climb into the triple digits. Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures, in the low 90s, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Overnight lows through the weekend will stay in the 70s.0

This first heat wave of the season will last for some time so make sure to drink plenty of water and find ways to cool off! And don't forget about the dangers the heat presents when it comes to pets.