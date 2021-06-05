Several people treated for heat issues in long line at Bunker Beach Water Park

article

Several people waiting in a long line to get into the Bunker Beach Water Park in Anoka County on Saturday had to be treated for troubles related to the heat, local authorities say.

Videos posted to social media show a line of cars out the entrance to the water park and going down a stretch on Bunker Lake Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. as opening day for the park, and record-high temps created high demand.

Management said that despite the fact they didn't open until 11 a.m., people were already in line by 9:45. So many people showed up, that the park said just before 3 p.m. they had reached full capacity and would no longer allow in any other guests.

Firefighters say approximately 10 to 20 people needed treatment during the heat with several needing to be transported to the hospital.

"I felt like I couldn't hear, I heard ringing and I couldn't see," said Standridge. "I went blurry, I went black, I don't remember… I woke up on the ground and they were giving me oxygen."

High temperatures for much of the state are pushing into the high 90s on Saturday with some spots staring down triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect for the metro until Sunday evening.