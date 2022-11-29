Snow fall totals: Some areas see 8+ inches during Tuesday snowfall in Twin Cities

A narrow band of intense snow left some pretty notable snowfall totals in areas across the Twin Cities metro.

The band, which at one point was dropping one to two inches of snow per hour, tracked northeast from Prior Lake and Burnsville to the MSP Airport and into Falcon Heights, North St. Paul, and to Mahtomedi.

For recorded snowfalls, Burnsville had the highest in the Twin Cities, recording 8.5 inches throughout the day. The airport was close behind at 8.4 inches. Savage and Stillwater also both hit 8 inches while recorded totals in Savage were at 6.9 inches.

But, for the most part, the metro was in the 5 to 7 inch range.

The snowy weather also came with falling temperatures, which will continue through the night. Northwest winds are also expected to pick up overnight with high temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday. The wind will send wind chills into the single digits.

The snow caused traffic trouble throughout the day, with hundreds of crashes reported statewide.