Winter weather advisory issued ahead of expected snow in Minnesota

Monday's forecast: Calm today, with snow likely arriving Tuesday

Highs in the 40s today a few inches of snow possible tomorrow.

(FOX 9) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Tuesday as a narrow band of snow tracks southwest to northeast Tuesday afternoon.

Snow should spread northeast through the morning with higher snow rates through the afternoon.

The metro is in the heart of a sharp snow gradient with west metro locations in the two inch to four inch range and east metro locations in the three inch to six inch range.

This is not a big storm by any measure but enough to be a possible evening commute buster.